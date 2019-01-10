Forget the border wall, there's an immigrant deer in Central New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is trying to find a Sika deer spotted in Oswego County.

The story, first reported by New York Upstate.com , shows a trail camera photo of a small Sika stag. Two different people have seen the animal appear in their trail camera photos. Sika are native to Japan and Southeast Asia, although Maryland and Virginia have imported a few.

The DEC has been unable to locate the deer and are concerned about it spreading a disease to New York's deer population. Concerned enough to prefer it be killed if found.

Read more on the story at New York Upstate.com . Kindred Life Outdoors conducts Sika hunts in Maryland, they call the Sika a very tasty dish and share videos from their trips and some recipes in the video below.

BONUS VIDEO: