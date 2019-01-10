Rare Japanese Deer Captured on Trail Cam in Oswego County
Forget the border wall, there's an immigrant deer in Central New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is trying to find a Sika deer spotted in Oswego County.
The story, first reported by New York Upstate.com, shows a trail camera photo of a small Sika stag. Two different people have seen the animal appear in their trail camera photos. Sika are native to Japan and Southeast Asia, although Maryland and Virginia have imported a few.
The DEC has been unable to locate the deer and are concerned about it spreading a disease to New York's deer population. Concerned enough to prefer it be killed if found.
Read more on the story at New York Upstate.com. Kindred Life Outdoors conducts Sika hunts in Maryland, they call the Sika a very tasty dish and share videos from their trips and some recipes in the video below.
BONUS VIDEO: