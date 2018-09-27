Rabid Raccoon Found In Herkimer County

A rabid raccoon has been found in the town of Columbia, which is located in Herkimer County.

The Herkimer County Public Health Department told WKTV that a raccoon was confirmed to be infected with the rabies virus. The raccoon had direct contact with a dog as well as a porcupine.

Exposure to the rabies virus is fatal to people, and all pets should be kept vaccinated and up-to-date with their vaccinations. If an unvaccinated animal is exposed to a rabid animal, it will need to be quarantined for six months or euthanized."

Please make sure your pets are up to date on their shots.