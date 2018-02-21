Queens of the Stone Age Guitarist Lists Home for $1.8 Million

If you've ever wanted to see how Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen lives, you're in luck. If you have the dough, you can even live like him ... sorta.

He recently put his Glendale, Calif., home on the market for nearly $1.8 million. You can see photos below.

Van Leeuwen purchased the three-bed, four-bath Spanish Revival in 2014 for a little less than $1.4 million. The 2,921-square-foot home was built in 1936, and the owners have preserved many of its original architectural details. The residence includes an exposed wood vaulted ceiling, a fireplace with period tile and a 24-pane picture window. Other highlights include the speakeasy-inspired den with its original wet bar and a beehive-style fireplace with French doors to the terrace, one bedroom converted into a recording studio and another used as a dressing room, a koi pond, a pool and pool house and an outdoor kitchen.

Since purchasing the house, Van Leeuwen has been keeping busy with both the Queens of the Stone Age and a number of other projects. Last month, he released the debut album by Gone Is Gone, Echolocation. The four-piece band formed in 2016, the year it released an eponymous EP. Van Leeuwen also released Descent to the Surface with Sweethead in 2016, and last year he played on Chelsea Wolfe's Hiss Spun.