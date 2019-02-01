Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ Used in Amazon’s New Super Bowl Ad

Queen have found their way into a major Super Bowl commercial for yet another year. The band’s classic song “Don’t Stop Me Now” is featured in Amazon’s new clip, which is set to air during the big game on Sunday.

The spot highlights the fictitious Amazon Beta Testing Program, where the company tries installing its virtual assistant Alexa into various household products. An Amazon employee explains that not every idea has been successful; viewers are given examples of previous 'fail' moments that just happen to include celebrities (it is a Super Bowl commercial, after all).

Oscar winner Forest Whitaker gets annoyed when his Alexa-powered toothbrush is inaudible while in use, Broad City stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer get tossed from an Alexa-integrated hot tub and Han Solo himself, Harrison Ford, becomes irritated by an Alexa dog collar when his Boston terrier is able to order pallets worth of dog food.

You can watch the commercial below.

As for Queen, their musical contribution begins one minute into the spot, when astronauts unknowingly cause a massive power outage by using Alexa on their space station. “Don’t Stop Me Now” plays the ad out, as the tech giant proclaims. "Not everything makes the cut."

Queen are no stranger to Super Bowl Sunday. Last year, “We Will Rock You” was used in a commercial for Dodge trucks , while "Somebody to Love" and "Another One Bites the Dust" have been used to push cars for Honda and Hyundai , respectively.

This also isn't the first time the band has teamed with Amazon. In August, the company used “Somebody to Love” to promote its Amazon Music service .