Queen Announce ‘Crown Jewels’ Las Vegas Residency

The members of Queen are making plans to settle in for an extended stay in the desert later this year, when they're set to embark on a residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

News of the residency comes courtesy of Queen's official site, where a news release reveals that the band's current lineup — which features co-founders guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor alongside frontman Adam Lambert — will perform a 10-date "limited engagement" at the Park between Sept. 1-22. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the public on May 11 through Ticketmaster at 10AM PT; Queen fan club members will be offered access to a special pre-sale via email.

"We’re ready to take on the ultimate challenge … to dazzle Vegas!" enthused May via press release. Taylor echoed May's excitement, describing himself as "looking forward to rocking the Strip" for the series of shows — dubbed "The Crown Jewels" — with their "audaciously and phenomenally talented" singer.

"I’m so excited to help share ‘The Crown Jewels’ with the Strip," added Lambert, who's served as Queen's singer — and helped pay tribute to a classic catalog further elevated by late frontman Freddie Mercury's peerless vocals — since 2011. "You’ll be humming them all night!"

Queen's "Crown Jewels" dates are currently scheduled for Sept. 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22, with each show beginning at 8PM. It's all part of a busy year for the band: Their long-gestating Bohemian Rhapsody biopic is on track to debut in theaters in late 2018, and they recently started a countdown to the film's first teaser clip with a series of behind-the-scenes images from the set.