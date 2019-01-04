Pub Crawl And Scavenger Hunt To Benefit Shelter Animals

If you like animals, beer and scavenger hunts, you don't want to miss the Saranac Pours for Paws Pub Crawl.

It's a scavenger hunt style pub crawl in Saratoga Springs to raise money for Adirondack Save-A-Stray and Homeward Bound Dog Rescue of New York .

The crawling starts at noon at Spa City Tap & Barrel on Caroline Street, and the fun goes until 5 p.m. or until you can't crawl any longer.

Pub crawlers will have a chance to win a hotel stay at the Hilton Downtown on Chowderfest (February 2nd) and a pair of season pass tickets to the Saranac Summer Concert Series. Enjoy pint specials on Saranac and at The Lake Placid Pub and Brewery.

For questions and more info on the pub crawl, visit the Saranac Pours for Paws Pub Crawl Facebook page .