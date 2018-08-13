The highly anticipated President Trump visit to Utica is finally here and a location has finally been announced.

For over a week many have speculated where the event would be held. Now, the White House Press Office has released the daily schedule for the President and that includes the location of the fundraiser.

You can see in the above tweet from the official " POTUS_Schedule " Twitter account that he will travel from Griffiss International Airport by motorcade to the Double Tree by Hilton at Hotel Utica.

The fundraiser for Congresswoman Tenney includes a $1,000 ticket for admission, $5,000 for a Presidential photo and those looking to sit at the same table to speak with the President will have paid $15,000.

The President is expected to arrive at Hotel Utica at approximately 4:30 and will depart from there to return to Griffiss at 6:05 p.m. Air Force One will be waiting for him there and he will take off back to Washington D.C. at 6:30 p.m.