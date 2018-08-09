Potentially Deadly Virus Found In Central New York Mosquitoes

The rare disease Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE has been found in central New York mosquito pools in Onondaga, Oswego Counties.

According to the New York State Department of Health , EEE is a viral disease that is spread by mosquitoes and can affect people and horses. Officials say people of all ages are susceptible to infection, but people over 50 and younger than 15 are at the greatest risk for contracting the virus. The New York State Department of Health recommends the public take precautions to reduce the risk of infection They are

Use insect repellent for use on exposed skin

Always follow label directions before using any kind of repellent

Reduce or eliminate all standing water in yards.

Remove discarded tires and turn over containers in which water can collect

Make sure all windows and doors have screens and are free of rips,tears or holes

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs

Drain water from swimming pool covers

Clean vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds

Larvicide can be used according to label directions on areas where water collects

The Onondaga County Health Department is making preparations to conduct aerial spraying of the Cicero Swamp and the surrounding areas next week This is a protective measure to attempt to interrupt the virus cycle in the mosquito population. The timing of the spraying will be determined based on weather and other factors.

