Polly’s All Nighter Has Something Bold, Something New for Ladies to Go To
Polly's All Nighter with Naomi Lynn is back with something bold and something new for the ladies to go to. The ladies only, 21 and over party that goes all night, returns to La Quinta Inn & Suites in Verona Saturday, February 9th. We'll take over the entire hotel for a night of dancing, pampering, shopping, games, eating and drinking. Who's in?
Something New
New to Polly's All Nighter....live music. Eddie Arcuri will play from 5-7 to get you warmed up for a big night.
Something Old
Back by popular demand....the DRAG QUEENS. The queens are a Polly's All Nighter favorite and they'll return for a late night show.
Games
Who doesn't love games? For an hour (or so) we'll have silly games, with prizes. You may want to have a few drink before hand to get yourself loosened up. If you don't like games, they'll be fun to watch.
Drinking
You can't have a party without adult beverages and we'll have plenty. Don't worry if you don't drink, there will be non-alcohlic drinks too.
Food
It's never a good idea to drink on an empty stomach. So, we'll provide finger foods to soak up that alcohol.
Music & Dancing
After you've eaten you'll need to work off all those calories. DJ Dave "Wheels" Wheeler will be spinning the tunes again this year.
Shopping
What woman doesn't loves to shop. Bring some extra cash to take home a memento from Polly's All Nighter, including TATTOOS. For some, it may be the only way you'll remember the night.
Photo Booth
Another great way to remember the night....PICTURES. There will be a photo booth with lots of silly props for you and your girlfriends to capture the fun night.
Good Night's Sleep
Ladies, you're pulled in so many different directions, you deserve an uninterrupted, peaceful night of sleep in a comfy bed.
Breakfast
Enjoy a hot breakfast before checking out the next morning. If you can manage to get it down.
More information coming as more vendors join in on the fun.
Where: La Quinta Inn & Suites
When: Saturday February 9th
Rooms: $250* (4 ladies per room in 2 Queen Beds) OR $150* (2 ladies per room in 1 King Bed)
ARE YOU READY LADIES?
This is a 21 and over party and reservations MUST be made with the form below. *Room rates do not include sales tax. All sales are final. No refunds
Interested in being a vendor at Polly’s All Nighter? Email Tracy.Picente@townsquaremedia.com.