We're taking over an entire hotel for this ladies only, 21-and-up party. Get ready for all the shopping, dancing, drinking, and pampering you can handle. And live entertainment, too!

Ladies, leave the kids and boys at home, grab your girlfriends, and get ready for a party like no other. Polly's All Nighter with Naomi Lynn is back for its 6th year! We're bringing back some of your favorite activities and entertainment, AND we have some new things for this year's celebration, as well.

This 21-and-up, ladies only party is at La Quinta Inn & Suites in Vernon on Saturday, February 9th. We take over the entire hotel for this party, so you can get as loud and crazy as you want. Don't worry, like Polly always says:

What happens at Polly's All Nighter, stays at Polly's All Nighter.

Here's what's in store for the big event this year (so far)...

Games: No party is complete without a few fun (and goofy) games. You may want to have a drink or two to loosen up before we play. But we've got some great games on tap, so even if you don't actually play, they're just as fun to watch!

Drinking: Obviously. This is an All Night Party! We want you to have fun, relax, and get a little crazy. Bring your own drinks, plus there will be drinks available throughout the night. If you don't drink, don't worry, there are non-alcoholic beverages available, too.

Grzegorz Oleksa/ThinkStock

Food: You gotta make it through the whole party, and you're not going to be able to do that on an empty stomach. We'll provide some snacks and treats for you.

Music and Dancing: You can't have a party without some music and dancing, right?! DJ Dave "Wheels" Wheeler will be back playing all your favorite party songs.

Shopping Make sure you bring some extra cash with you for all the goodies that will be available. From soaps and lotions to clothes, to adult-themed items, you're sure to find the perfect item to remember Polly's All Nighter with Naomi Lynn 2019.

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Tattoos: If you've always wanted a tattoo, this is a perfect time to get one. Not only can you get what you've always wanted, but you'll have a cool story about when and how you got that tattoo!

Photo Booth: Take a break from all the dancing and drinking, and make sure you get some photos with your girlfriends. And because it's a photo booth, there will be plenty of props on-hand so you can get a little goofy in those pictures.

NEW THIS YEAR: Live Music! Before we have our DJ come in, Eddie Arcuri will play from 5-7 to get you warmed up for a big night.

TSM

AND BACK THIS YEAR: Back by popular demand....the DRAG QUEENS. The queens are a favorite and they'll be returning for a late night show.

BREAKFAST: Before you head out, help your hangover with a nice, hot breakfast.

More information coming as more vendors join in on the fun.

Where : La Quinta Inn & Suites

When : Saturday February 9th

Rooms: $250* (4 ladies per room in 2 Queen Beds) OR $150* (2 ladies per room in 1 King Bed)

ARE YOU READY LADIES?

This is a 21 and over party and reservations MUST be made with the form below. *Room rates do not include sales tax. All sales are final. No refunds

Don't miss your chance to escape from that "everyday, same old, same old" feeling, and have a great night out with your girlfriends. Polly's All Nighter sells out every year, so don't wait to book your room.

Polly and I can't wait to see you there!