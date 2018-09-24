Police Find Cat Trapped In Plastic Bin Duct-Taped Shut

Out in Western New York in Le Roy, police are currently investigating an animal cruelty case where officers found a cat inside a plastic bin that was duct-taped shut.

According to New York Upstate , the cat was a male tabby who is not neutered, but when he was found appeared to be in good health:

There were no holes cut in the lid or the bin to let air in, but the cat is doing well and is being cared for while police investigate."

Police said they have no information yet on whether the cat's owner is the one who put it inside the box. The investigation currently is underway. Anyone with information should contact the Le Roy Police Department at 585-345-6350.