Players Of Utica Prepares For The 2016/2017 Season

If you are looking for some great local theater featuring some great local talent, then look no further. Players of Utica, located on State Street in Utica, has a great lineup in store.

According to playersofutica.org, here are some of the great shows you can catch this season:

Don't Drink The Water: Comic chaos erupts behind the Iron Curtain when American tourists take pictures they shouldn't have.

The Mousetrap: The murderer always whistles 'Three Blind Mice' before he strikes. Find out why, in the world's longest-running play.

Agnes of God: Science is pitted against faith when a tragic death is revealed in a convent. Was it murder… or a miracle?

Sordid Lives: A hilarious comedy explains why you should never bury your mother in a mink stole during a Texas summer.

The Mod Musical SHOUT!: Five young women in 1960s London swing to life the fashions and dances and music (and hair!) that gave birth to the British Invasion.