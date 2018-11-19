Planned Power Outage Set for Tuesday Morning in Madison County

National Grid is planning to cut electricity to portions of Madison County early Tuesday morning to repair a transmission line.

An alert from the Madison County Office of Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page Monday afternoon said the planned outage was scheduled for 5:00 am on Tuesday morning, November 20, 2018. And, that outage would 'only last a minute'.

Portions or all these areas would be impacted, the alert read:

Village of Canastota, Town of Lenox, Town of Sullivan, Town of Lincoln, Village of Wampsville, Town of Oneida, City of Oneida, Town of Vienna and the Town of Verona. 

 

