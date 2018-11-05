Pizza to The Polls Sending Free Pizza to Long Voting Lines in CNY

It's very important to get out and vote on Election Day. If you find yourself waiting in a long line at the polls, one organization will send you a free pizza so you don't get discouraged.

Pizza to The Polls is a non-partisan organization that just wants to see people exercise their right as citizens and vote.

"Americans are hungry for democracy and are turning out in record numbers to vote. But that means long lines and sometimes empty stomachs, which might discourage these brave patriots from performing their civic duty.

Fortunately Pizza to the Polls is here to deliver the one thing that pairs so perfectly with freedom: piping hot ‘za. We take reports of long lines from folks around the country and then find local pizza places to deliver the goods."

So far, Pizza to The Polls has raised nearly $80,000 and delivered 616 pizzas to 54 polling places in 20 states. All you need to do if you find yourself waiting in a long line on Election Day is report the line on their website and provide a social media link that shows that you're waiting in a line. Then, Pizza to The Polls will reach out to a local pizzeria and get a pizza sent to your polling place - make sure you share!

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, 2018. Get out and vote.

[h/t delish.com]