Pink The Park Night Coming Up Friday July 13th

The American Cancer Society is hosting "Pink The Park" this July at Donovan Stadium in Utica. This event is to help spread awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society and the fight against breast cancer.

Pink The Park will be held on Friday July 13th at Donovan Stadium in Utica. Put on your best pink gear and help root on the Utica Blue Sox as they take on the Watertown Rapids. Cancer survivors get in free, and will be honored on the field during the game!