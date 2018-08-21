Nobody is going to accuse Pink Floyd — whether collectively or apart — of inundating the market with product. The group released just three albums over its final three decades. And, as this list of Pink Floyd Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best shows, the individual members have been just as stingy with their own studio projects.

In fact, David Gilmour , Nick Mason , Roger Waters and the late Syd Barrett and Richard Wright issued only 15 total rock studio recordings over the first five decades after Pink Floyd's debut.

Wright's most recent project, before he died in 2008 , had been back in 1996. Mason hasn’t put out a non-soundtrack album under his own name since 1981 . Barrett, the damaged early leader of the band, last issued a studio effort in 1970 before his own death in 2006.

Waters, the group’s middle-period creative mastermind , has been — perhaps unsurprisingly — the most prolific of all of the members of Pink Floyd. Even so, many of his 10 total solo albums won't make our list, since they include live projects and non-rock projects like 2005's Ca Ira , an opera. (As always, we're ignoring soundtrack work too; Mason was once prolific in that arena during the '80s.) Even Waters memorably went from 1992 through 2017 without a studio rock project.

Many of them tend to get overlooked in a world where The Dark Side of the Moon stays on the charts for nearly a generation. Keep scrolling for our list of Pink Floyd Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best, and find out what you might have missed.

15. Identity (Zee [Richard Wright], 1984)

If you weren't told Richard Wright was involved with this duo project, you'd never know. And actually, he seemed to be fine with that. "I always describe [ Identity ] as an 'experimental mistake,'" Wright told Mark Blake in 1996. "We made the whole record on the Fairlight – which was an amazing machine at the time, but which now seems rather dated." Dominated by those of-the-moment synth blurps and bleeps, Identity is really just a curio showcase for collaborator Dave Harris of the British New Wave band Fashion. And not a very good one.

14. Profiles (Nick Mason with Rick Fenn, 1985)

On one level, Nick Mason is to be commended for shaking things up on this project recorded with 10cc guitarist Rick Fenn. "I've certainly enjoyed working with Rick," Mason told the Amazing Pudding Reference Guide . "You get so stuck in certain patterns." Too bad he followed Wright into that era's most facile synth-pop tropes. In this musical setting, even a reunion with David Gilmour on "Lie for a Lie" feels like a badly missed opportunity. That said, something sparked for Mason: He went on to record four subsequent soundtracks with Fenn in the '80s.

13. The Pros and Cons of Hitch Hiking (Roger Waters, 1984)

Roger Waters gave Pink Floyd the choice between the material that would ultimately become this largely forgotten solo effort – Pros and Cons crept to only No. 31 in the U.S. – and the songs that made up 1979's The Wall . Formatted incrementally over the course of a husband's 41-minute dream about having an affair during a lonely trip, the album including a subtextual worry about the resurrection of Nazism – "but basically," Waters later admitted, "it was just a record about sex." Pink Floyd chose well. The Wall became a 23-times platinum smash, while the meandering, occasionally incomprehensible Pros and Cons took nearly 10 years to reach just gold-selling status.

12. Wet Dream (Richard Wright, 1978)

Fans of Wright's ethereal contributions to the Pink Floyd sound – think "Us and Them" or the second side of Wish You Were Here – should have found much to love on Wet Dream . It even featured Mel Collins and Snowy White, two members of Pink Floyd's touring band. Yet, Wright's debut album stalled at an embarrassing No. 203 – the fault, he later said, of a still-developing solo musical vision. "Looking back, I could see now how I could've made it better as far as the laid-back jazzy style goes," Wright told Jam Music in 1996. By then, however, he had warmed to the album – even if it remained largely overlooked. "At the end of the day, I think there's something rather quaint about it," Wright told Blake. "I actually like it now."

11. Fictitious Sports (Nick Mason, 1981)

Nobody knew what to make of Fictitious Sports , including Mason's label. He recorded this record with jazz keyboardist, songwriter and co-producer Carla Bley in 1979, but it was shelved for a couple years. Maybe that's because it's really not a Pink Floyd side project so much as a sophisticated, jazz-inflected pop album featuring Mason on drums. "I made Fictitious Sports more as an exercise," Mason admitted in the Amazing Pudding Reference Guide. "Originally, I had arranged to go to America and make an album using all sorts of material, but then Carla sent me a cassette with some of her ideas. It was very different from what she had done before and absolutely in line with what I like." Taken on those very narrow terms, Fictitious Sports is actually a solid effort – though it's, of course, a far, far cry from earlier Floyd triumphs like Meddle .

10. About Face (David Gilmour, 1984)

Gilmour emerged from Pink Floyd's most recent sessions having earned no compositional credits on 1983's uneven The Final Cut . That had more to do with Waters' singular vision for the album than with a lack of material from his longtime bandmate. In fact, several contemporary tracks on Gilmour's subsequent, similarly uneven solo project (including "Out of the Blue," "Murder" and "Near the End") would have gone a long way toward balancing things. Unfortunately, About Face suffered from the era's mechanized production sensibility (in particular on "Blue Light" and "Murder"), but songs like the smartly episodic "Out of the Blue" easily transcended those production missteps. Combine them with the best of what Waters created for The Final Cut , and you might have had the next great Pink Floyd album.

9. Broken China (Richard Wright, 1996)

Wright had officially rejoined Pink Floyd for 1994's The Division Bell , only to watch as their original plans for a free-flowing double album were thwarted in favor of a more song-focused single disc. His return to solo work was shaped by that disappointment. Wright's best solo project often more closely echoes the scope and feel of the band he co-founded, but – unlike Wet Dream – he's got much better material this time.

"I think we could have gone further towards making a Floyd album as we used to – more thematic, with all the music having a logical link," Wright told Mark Blake. "That's something I think a lot of the band's fans like, and it was something I wanted to achieve with my own record."

He did. Inspired by his future-wife Mildred, Broken China was a shattering, four-part meditation on depression. The presence of Anthony Moore, who collaborated on a pair of late-period Pink Floyd albums, helped sharpen Wright's musical ideas – and Sinead O'Connor provides a torrent of emotion on two cuts. A striking cover image from Pink Floyd designer Storm Thorgerson framed it all perfectly.

8. Rattle That Lock (David Gilmour, 2015)

If there was a criticism to be made about the last two projects led by Gilmour at this point, it was that his solo album On an Island and Pink Floyd's finale The Endless River sometimes suffered from a confining quietness. As gorgeous as those largely meditative albums no doubt are, some might have wished they'd more often shaken free of such steadfast reserve. Rattle That Lock , at least in part, broke that spell.

Working in a more modest conceptual format seemed to free Gilmour to explore elements of jazz, even a waltz, but also to rock out some. At the same time, he recalled some of his former group's coolest quirks: The delightfully propulsive title track, for instance, features a recurring chime he recorded on an iPhone inside a French train station, this found-object sound that alerts passengers to impending public address announcements. It's very much in keeping with Pink Floyd's decades-old quest to make music with everyday items .

There was still room for "A Boat Lies Waiting," his tender farewell to Richard Wright, as well as a pair of searching instrumentals. But "Today" again found Gilmour displaying a fierce attitude that had been missing for a while. Liquid musings on guitar, as always, tied everything together. Along the way, Rattle That Lock suffered occasional missteps, but it was certainly good news for anyone wondering if Gilmour could still cut loose.

7. The Madcap Laughs (Syd Barrett, 1970)

There's a reason this solo debut tends to sound so disjointed: It was. The increasingly erratic Barrett ended up working with four different producers – including Gilmour and Waters – over sessions that stretched for a year. At one point, he slipped away to undergo psychiatric treatment, but it didn't seem to do much good. When sidemen asked what key his songs were in, Barrett would reportedly only offer cryptic replies like "yeah" or "that's funny."

His old Pink Floyd bandmates were eventually recruited to oversee the final sessions work, despite the fact that they were still trying to complete Ummagumma . (They ended up having to leave briefly to play a string of previously booked dates in the Netherlands while Barrett cooled his heels.) Perhaps because of that, their songs together were among the weakest and most shambolic on The Madcap Laughs . (Or maybe Gilmour and Waters had simply lost patience with him.)

Earlier tracks produced by Harvest Records exec Malcolm Jones (including "No Man's Land," "No Good Trying" and "Love You") came off the best. But there were times, quite frankly, when all of it sounded like a mess – an often brilliant mess, but a mess nonetheless. In this way, The Madcap Laughs still stands as a brutal reminder of what came next . But that's not the whole story. Songs like the stirring "Terrapin"; "Dark Globe," with its dark peek into mental illness; the Kinks-ish "Here I Go" and his simply wondrous "Golden Hair" also recalled the brightly colored promise Syd Barrett once had.

6. Radio K.A.O.S. (Roger Waters, 1987)

Commercial flourishes like sequenced drums and programmed keyboards all but sunk this project, which today comes off as a plasticine bid for MTV acceptance. "Me or Him," "Who Needs Information" and "Sunset Strip" are good songs in desperate need of a more stripped-down approach. Waters eventually came to see that too.

"Between [co-producer] Ian Ritchie and myself, we really fucked that record up," he said in Pigs Might Fly: The Inside Story of Pink Floyd . "We tried too hard to make it sound modern. I allowed myself to get pushed down roads that were uncomfortable for me. I should never have made that record." Look past those production missteps, however, and Radio K.A.O.S. reveals itself as an often-powerful new iteration of Waters' patented call to arms against bloated bureaucracy and warmongers.

There was, as usual, some larger narrative at work, but the best tracks rose above any writerly conceits. "Home," for instance, featured some of Waters' most biting commentary, as he challenged citizens to stand up to the creeping indignities that eventually coalesce into true injustice. " They like fear and loathing, " he sings during the funky, trenchant "The Powers That Be." " They like sheep's clothing ." Waters even gives way to a surprising moment of hopefulness on "The Tide Is Turning (After Live Aid)."

5. David Gilmour (David Gilmour, 1978)

Gilmour's self-titled debut is probably destined to be forever compared with Animals and then The Wall , the two Waters-heavy Pink Floyd releases on either side of it. But David Gilmour holds up better when considered as a smaller, personal statement. "This album was important to me in terms of self respect," Gilmour told Circus in 1978. "Being in a group for so long can be a bit claustrophobic, and I needed to step out from behind Pink Floyd's shadow."

Loose and collaborative, with some interesting instrumentals, David Gilmour succeeds on its own terms by not trying too hard to sound like Pink Floyd (a mistake Gilmour was prone to during the band's third act). Instead, everything feels familiar and comfortable. Credit goes, in part, to his backing band — old buddies who had been members of Bullitt, an early Gilmour solo group.

Together, they construct what stands as Gilmour's most varied offering — from a tough, ominous rocker in "There's No Way Out of Here" to a somber and sweet vocal showcase in "So Far Away," from the driving "Short and Sweet" to the closer "I Can’t Breathe Anymore," which builds off a simple reading on isolation into a soaring guitar solo.

4. Barrett (Syd Barrett, 1970)

Recorded while his old band was holding tandem sessions for what would become Atom Heart Mother , Barrett's second solo album was co-produced by Gilmour and Wright, who also served as sidemen. Yet, in many ways Barrett doesn't sound anything like what you might expect. Gone are Pink Floyd's early, more whimsical atmospheres. In fact, there's almost none of the punky psychedelia that marked the Barrett-composed breakthrough songs "Arnold Layne" or "Apples and Oranges." In its place are sophisticated pop undercurrents that might rightly be ascribed to the Beatles, though Barrett's music could be much heavier.

Barrett's wild-eyed whimsy was evolving into songcraft of the highest order, despite his well-documented mental state. Sadly, getting there was remained simply tortuous. "Syd was very difficult," Gilmour told Record Collector in 2003. "We got that very frustrated feeling: Look, it's your fucking career, mate."

Even so, Gilmour felt compelled to help, in whatever way he could. "The guy was in trouble, and was a close friend for many years before then," he added, "so it really was the least one could do." That atmosphere gave Barrett a vaguely elegiac tone, but this wasn't morose flower-power stuff. Instead, Syd Barrett sounded tough — and incredibly modern. Most of this album, and in particular "Baby Lemonade," "Maisie" and "Gigolo Aunt," could still fit easily into a college-radio rotation.

3. Is This the Life We Really Want? (Roger Waters, 2017)

Waters' return to a world in political turmoil, almost a quarter century after 1992's Amused to Death , was in its own sad, weird way perfectly timed. He was able to pour a cauldron of seething anger into "Picture This" and "Broken Bones." But Is This the Life We Really Want? wasn't your typical Waters screed, as producer Nigel Godrich and a group of new musical collaborators helped shape a leaner, more universal message.

It wasn't all fire and brimstone, either. Elsewhere, Is This the Life plumbed some of Waters' most emotional depths, as songs like "Wait for Her" allowed fans the rare opportunity to see him as more than a didactic orator. "I'd like to reach people who are looking for a friend," Waters told Rolling Stone in 2017, saying this project was meant to "encourage them to stand their ground and observe things – and, if they see something they believe to be true, [be] prepared to speak up about it."

After years of lawsuits and bitter public spats, he was also finally ready to deal with Pink Floyd's always-looming specter. Waters incorporated overt musical nods to Wish You Were Here and The Wall , giving this project both an old and new feel. In this way, Is This the Life We Really Want? challenged the conventions of what a Roger Waters album could be, even as he belatedly embraced his own towering musical legacy.

2. On an Island (David Gilmour, 2006)

This was just Gilmour's third solo project ever, and first in nearly 20 years. On an Island , as a wee-hours recording, matched that leisurely gait almost song for song. Critics pounced, saying the album sometimes sounded too much like it was: a pet project constructed by a semi-retired 60-something multi-millioniare, hanging out with his wife and buddies (Wright, David Crosby and Graham Nash , Phil Manzanera) aboard a houseboat on the Thames.

Thing is, this period of contentment seemed to open him up in new ways. "Down the years, along with everyone else, I have despised songs about happiness," Gilmour told Mojo in 2006. "But, to me, this works." The results were utterly controlled — even when it rocks a little — un-extravagant, and completely mesmerizing. Gilmour couldn't sound more different from The Wall / Final Cut era, when he tended to strike a pissed off or diffident figure on cuts like "Comfortably Numb" and "Not Now, John."

Unfortunately, Waters' exit from Pink Floyd didn't fix things. Gilmour began nurturing overthought, occasionally stuffy ideas as a frontman, in particular on 1987's A Momentary Lapse of Reason . With On an Island , Gilmour once again inhabited his charmingly pretension-free early musical persona, recapturing the cerulean placidity that made pre- Dark Side of the Moon -era Pink Floyd recordings so underrated.

1. Amused to Death (Roger Waters, 1992)

Waters was still focused on the problems of modern life — needless war, out-of-control capitalism, mindless entertainment consumption. (Sounds familiar, right?) The difference: As in his Pink Floyd days, Waters found his greatest success as a solo artist through a collaborative bond with a forceful and equally artful guitarist. This time, rather than David Gilmour, it was Jeff Beck .

The result is the most coherent reiteration of Waters' mindset since he left Pink Floyd. Amused to Death includes his best take on the conflicts within organized religion (and that's saying something) during "What God Wants, Pt. 1." Equally incisive was Waters' contempt for warlords in "The Bravery of Being Out of Range." His duet with Don Henley , a meditation on the 1989 Chinese youth movement against Communism called "Watching TV," is the most sadly beautiful thing Waters ever attempted — while "Three Wishes" might be the best song Pink Floyd never did.

After the too-synthy Radio K.A.O.S. , Waters was, quite simply, back on his game. He needed a strong partner like Beck, not to mention longtime orchestral collaborator Michael Kamen (who worked on both The Wall and The Final Cut ). Together, they were finally able to craft music that matched Waters' lyrical intensity.