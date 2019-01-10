Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters is considering a performance of The Wall along the US-Mexico border. The prog musician’s decision would be in protest of President Trump’s plan to build a wall separating the two countries; a project that’s been highly debated regarding its effectiveness.

During a rare public appearance in London to promote a Pink Floyd exhibition, Waters spoke about his idea of jamming The Wall somewhere along the border. Waters, who was joined by drummer Nick Mason, added, “Before this can happen, there will first need to be an awakening against these far-right policies. The sewers are engorged by greedy and powerful men as I speak to you.”

Speaking to AFP , Waters explained The Wall is “very relevant now with Mr. Trump and all of this talk of building walls and creating as much enmity as possible between races and religions.” Waters noted the the album is “about how detrimental building walls can be on a personal level, but also on broader levels.”

In July 1990, Waters actually performed the entire album in Germany to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Waters has long been a critic of Trump’s policies, having displayed images of the then-Republican presidential candidate at shows with the words “charade” and “joker” across Trump’s face. The phrase “Trump is a Pig” has also been projected at Waters’ gigs.

While flying Pink Floyd’s iconic giant pig balloon, Trump’s face was placed on the side, with “Ignorant lying racist sexist pig” and “Fuck Trump and his wall” painted across the side.