Picente Issues Travel Advisory For Oneida County
All Oneida County office buildings are closed today due to the inclement weather.
The Travel Advisory issued by County Executive Anthony Picente over the weekend will remain in effect until conditions improve.
Near whiteout conditions in many places are making travel very dangerous and Picente is urging no unnecessary travel on county roads.
Sheriff Robert Maciol is urging everyone to stay off of all of the lakes and waterways in the county until further notice.
He's says the advisory is for the safety of ice fishermen, snowmobilers, and first responding rescue personnel.
A number of roads are closed due to the weather:
- (Route 49 westbound has re-opened) The State DOT says Route 49 Westbound is closed in both lanes between Route 291 in Marcy and River Street in Oriskany due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.
- Route 169 is closed in both directions between North Creek Road and County Route 28 in the Town of Fairfield.
- Route 169 in Herkimer from Middleville to North Creek road is closed in both directions.