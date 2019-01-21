Photographer Braves Arctic Cold to Capture Blood Moon Over Central New York
If it was too late or too cold for you to catch the Super Blood Moon over central New York, you're in luck. A Utica photographer braved the elements to capture breathtaking photos that look more like paintings.
"Honestly I took them in my back yard," says Stacy Brown. "I started out near the power plant on Glass Factory Road just to click off a few pics of the Wolf Mountain and catch the beginning of the eclipse, but it was freezing and the clouds kept threatening so I headed home."
The clouds cleared just after 11pm, making it easier to see the Blood Moon. "I was so excited," says Brown.
The temperatures were a different story and made it difficult for Brown to stay outside for long. "I turned my car on with the heat on high. I threw my Nikon P900 on the tripod and clicked a few pics, jumped back in the car with the camera, warmed up, then jumped back out. I did that 2 to 3 times and thought my hands were going to fall off trying to focus.
Brown called it a night around 12:30am when the clouds started to roll back in. But the shots she got are breathtaking and worth getting cold to capture.