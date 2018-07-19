Phil Collins Announces Four-Disc Box, ‘Plays Well With Others’
Phil Collins is set to release a career-spanning box set on Sept. 28 that includes his collaborations with Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney and Robert Plant, among many others.
Fittingly titled Plays Well With Others, the collection comes a week before Collins' first U.S. tour in years kicks off.
The 59-track set will be released on four CDs and as a digital download. The title comes from a T-shirt gifted to the singer-songwriter and drummer by former Genesis touring drummer Chester Thompson, a nod to Collins' willingness to perform with a wide variety of other artists.
"Some would say I've lived a charmed life. I've done what I wanted for most of it, and got paid well for doing something I'd have done for nothing," Collins notes in a press release for the set. "Playing the drums. During that time I've played with most of my heroes, most have become close friends. Over these four CDs you'll find a mere smattering of those moments. I thank the artists for letting me put this CD together, no easy task!"
The box gathers material from his early days with the psychedelic band Flaming Youth in the '60s and his celebrated '70s work with Brand X, Brian Eno, Robert Fripp and John Cale to his '80s superstardom with Genesis and as a solo artist, as well as big-band collaborations with Quincy Jones and Tony Bennett.
You can see the track listing below.
Collins' Not Dead Yet, Live! tour, his first major North American run in 12 years and his first U.S. performance in eight, kicks off on Oct. 5 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and wraps in Los Angeles on Oct. 28.
You can see the full list of dates below.
Phil Collins, 'Plays Well With Others' Track Listing
Disc One: 1969 - 1982
1. "Guide Me Orion" - Flaming Youth
2. "Knights (Reprise)" - Peter Banks
3. "Don't You Feel It" - Eugene Wallace
4. "I Can't Remember, But Yes" - Argent
5. "Over Fire Island" - Brian Eno
6. "Savannah Woman" - Tommy Bolin
7. "Pablo Picasso" - John Cale
8. "Nuclear Burn" - Brand X
9. "No-One Receiving" - Brian Eno
10. "Home" - Rod Argent
11. "M386" - Brian Eno
12. "And So To F" - Brand X
13. "North Star" - Robert Fripp
14. "Sweet Little Mystery" - John Martyn
15. "Intruder" - Peter Gabriel
16. "I Know There's Something Going On" - Frida
17. "Pledge Pin" - Robert Plant
18. "Lead Me To The Water" - Gary Brooker
Disc Two: 1982 - 1991
1. "In The Mood"' - Robert Plant
2. "Island Dreamer" - Al Di Meola
3. "Puss 'n' Boots" - Adam Ant
4. "Walking On The Chinese Wall" - Philip Bailey
5. "Do They Know It's Christmas (Feed The World)" - Band Aid
6. "Just Like A Prisoner" - Eric Clapton
7. "Because Of You" - Philip Bailey
8. "Watching The World" - Chaka Khan
9. "No One Is To Blame" (Phil Collins version) - Howard Jones
10. "If Leaving Me Is Easy" - The Isley Brothers
11. "Angry" - Paul McCartney
12. "Loco In Acapulco' - Four Tops
13. "Walking On Air" - Stephen Bishop
14. "Hall Light" - Stephen Bishop
15. "Woman In Chains" - Tears For Fears
16. "Burn Down The Mission" - Phil Collins
Disc Three: 1991 - 2011
1. "No Son Of Mine" - Genesis
2. "Could've Been Me" - John Martyn
3. "Hero" - David Crosby
4. "Ways To Cry" - John Martyn
5. "I've Been Trying" - Phil Collins
6. "Do Nothing 'Till You Hear From Me" - Quincy Jones
7. "Why Can't It Wait Til Morning" - Fourplay
8. "Suzanne" - John Martyn
9. "Looking For An Angel" - Laura Pausini
10. "Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End" - George Martin
11. "In The Air Tonite" - Lil' Kim featuring Phil Collins
12. "Welcome" - Phil Collins
13. "Can't Turn Back The Years" - John Martyn
Disc Four: LIVE 1981 - 2002
1. "In The Air Tonight" (Live At The Secret Policeman's Other Ball) - Phil Collins
2. "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" - George Harrison
3. "You Win Again" - The Bee Gees
4. "There'll Be Some Changes Made" - Phil Collins and Tony Bennett
5. "Stormy Weather" - Phil Collins and Quincy Jones
6. "Chips And Salsa" - The Phil Collins Big Band
7. "Birdland" - Phil Collins with The Buddy Rich Big Band
8. "Pick Up The Pieces" (Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival 1998) - The Phil Collins Big Band
9. "Layla" (Live At Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) - Eric Clapton
10. "Why" (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) - Annie Lennox
11. "Everything I Do (I Do It For You)" (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) - Bryan Adams
12. "With A Little Help From My Friends" (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) - Joe Cocker
Phil Collins, Not Dead Yet, Live! North American Tour
Oct. 5 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. — BB&T Center
Oct. 7 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
Oct. 8 — Philadelphia, Pa. — Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 9 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden
Oct. 11 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre
Oct. 13 — Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center
Oct 14 — Brookyln, N.Y. — Barclays Center
Oct. 16 — Montrea, QC — Centre Bell
Oct. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio — Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 19 — Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena
Oct. 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. — Target Arena
Oct. 22 — Chicago, Ill. — United Center
Oct. 25 — Oakland, Calif. — Oracle Arena
Oct. 27 — Las Vegas, Nev. — MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 28 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Forum