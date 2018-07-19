Phil Collins Announces Four-Disc Box, ‘Plays Well With Others’

Phil Collins is set to release a career-spanning box set on Sept. 28 that includes his collaborations with Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney and Robert Plant, among many others.

Fittingly titled Plays Well With Others, the collection comes a week before Collins' first U.S. tour in years kicks off.

The 59-track set will be released on four CDs and as a digital download. The title comes from a T-shirt gifted to the singer-songwriter and drummer by former Genesis touring drummer Chester Thompson, a nod to Collins' willingness to perform with a wide variety of other artists.

"Some would say I've lived a charmed life. I've done what I wanted for most of it, and got paid well for doing something I'd have done for nothing," Collins notes in a press release for the set. "Playing the drums. During that time I've played with most of my heroes, most have become close friends. Over these four CDs you'll find a mere smattering of those moments. I thank the artists for letting me put this CD together, no easy task!"

The box gathers material from his early days with the psychedelic band Flaming Youth in the '60s and his celebrated '70s work with Brand X, Brian Eno, Robert Fripp and John Cale to his '80s superstardom with Genesis and as a solo artist, as well as big-band collaborations with Quincy Jones and Tony Bennett.

You can see the track listing below.

Collins' Not Dead Yet, Live! tour, his first major North American run in 12 years and his first U.S. performance in eight, kicks off on Oct. 5 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and wraps in Los Angeles on Oct. 28.

You can see the full list of dates below.

Phil Collins, 'Plays Well With Others' Track Listing

Disc One: 1969 - 1982

1. "Guide Me Orion" - Flaming Youth

2. "Knights (Reprise)" - Peter Banks

3. "Don't You Feel It" - Eugene Wallace

4. "I Can't Remember, But Yes" - Argent

5. "Over Fire Island" - Brian Eno

6. "Savannah Woman" - Tommy Bolin

7. "Pablo Picasso" - John Cale

8. "Nuclear Burn" - Brand X

9. "No-One Receiving" - Brian Eno

10. "Home" - Rod Argent

11. "M386" - Brian Eno

12. "And So To F" - Brand X

13. "North Star" - Robert Fripp

14. "Sweet Little Mystery" - John Martyn

15. "Intruder" - Peter Gabriel

16. "I Know There's Something Going On" - Frida

17. "Pledge Pin" - Robert Plant

18. "Lead Me To The Water" - Gary Brooker

Disc Two: 1982 - 1991

1. "In The Mood"' - Robert Plant

2. "Island Dreamer" - Al Di Meola

3. "Puss 'n' Boots" - Adam Ant

4. "Walking On The Chinese Wall" - Philip Bailey

5. "Do They Know It's Christmas (Feed The World)" - Band Aid

6. "Just Like A Prisoner" - Eric Clapton

7. "Because Of You" - Philip Bailey

8. "Watching The World" - Chaka Khan

9. "No One Is To Blame" (Phil Collins version) - Howard Jones

10. "If Leaving Me Is Easy" - The Isley Brothers

11. "Angry" - Paul McCartney

12. "Loco In Acapulco' - Four Tops

13. "Walking On Air" - Stephen Bishop

14. "Hall Light" - Stephen Bishop

15. "Woman In Chains" - Tears For Fears

16. "Burn Down The Mission" - Phil Collins

Disc Three: 1991 - 2011

1. "No Son Of Mine" - Genesis

2. "Could've Been Me" - John Martyn

3. "Hero" - David Crosby

4. "Ways To Cry" - John Martyn

5. "I've Been Trying" - Phil Collins

6. "Do Nothing 'Till You Hear From Me" - Quincy Jones

7. "Why Can't It Wait Til Morning" - Fourplay

8. "Suzanne" - John Martyn

9. "Looking For An Angel" - Laura Pausini

10. "Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End" - George Martin

11. "In The Air Tonite" - Lil' Kim featuring Phil Collins

12. "Welcome" - Phil Collins

13. "Can't Turn Back The Years" - John Martyn

Disc Four: LIVE 1981 - 2002

1. "In The Air Tonight" (Live At The Secret Policeman's Other Ball) - Phil Collins

2. "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" - George Harrison

3. "You Win Again" - The Bee Gees

4. "There'll Be Some Changes Made" - Phil Collins and Tony Bennett

5. "Stormy Weather" - Phil Collins and Quincy Jones

6. "Chips And Salsa" - The Phil Collins Big Band

7. "Birdland" - Phil Collins with The Buddy Rich Big Band

8. "Pick Up The Pieces" (Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival 1998) - The Phil Collins Big Band

9. "Layla" (Live At Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) - Eric Clapton

10. "Why" (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) - Annie Lennox

11. "Everything I Do (I Do It For You)" (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) - Bryan Adams

12. "With A Little Help From My Friends" (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) - Joe Cocker