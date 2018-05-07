Phil Collins Announces First North American Tour in Eight Years

At long last, Phil Collins is returning to American concert stages. As promised on Friday, the former Genesis frontman announced that he will be bringing his Not Dead Yet! tour to North America.

There are only 15 shows, all of them in October. He'll begin at Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and conclude in Los Angeles. In between, Collins will hit Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Newark, Brooklyn, Montreal, Cleveland, Columbus, Minneapolis, Chicago, Oakland and Las Vegas. A complete list of dates, cities and venues is below. More information is available at philcollins.com.

Collins last played a full-length concert in the U.S. on June 25, 2010, when his tour in support of the covers album Going Back wrapped up in New York. After that, Collin spent four years in a self-defined retirement, in part due to long-standing back issues that limited his ability to play the drums. In 2014, however, Collins began a tentative return to the stage by singing two songs at his sons' school. He followed that up two years later with a seven-song set at a fundraiser for his Little Dreams Foundation.

Collins will be appearing on these new dates with longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Luis Conte & his 16-year-old son Nicolas Collins on drums, along with a horn section and backup singers.

The elder Collins began this current sting of dates last year in Liverpool, and has since played Europe, South America, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The tour is named after his autobiography.

Phil Collins 2018 North American Tour Dates

10/5 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fl., BB&T Center

10/7 - Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

10/8 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

10/9 - Boston, MA, TD Garden

10/11 - Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

10/13 - Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

10/16 - Montreal, QC, Centre Bell

10/18 - Cleveland, OH, Quicken loans Arena

10/19 - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

10/21 - Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

10/22 - Chicago, IL, United Center

10/25 - Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

10/27 - Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/28 - Los Angeles, CA, The Forum



