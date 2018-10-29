Trick or treat? The Saturday Halloween movement has begun, with a petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday in October every year.

The Halloween and Costume Association is petitioning the President "for a safer, longer, stress-free celebration." The petition at Change.org already has over 26,000 signatures.

If we moved Halloween, parents wouldn't have to worry about kids being out late on a school night. Or trying to get them to bed after that sugar high. They could even trick or treat during the day, and the big kids could celebrate at night without worrying about going to work the next day.

Despite the support, the petition is also drawing criticism. Many feel the holiday tradition should be left alone and changes should be made out of inconvenience. If we change a holiday, where will it end? Moving July 4th to the first weekend in July?

Halloween began with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as a time to honor all saints in the 8th century and the evening before was known as All Hallows Eve, and later Halloween.

Rather than moving Halloween maybe we could focus on moving the Superbowl to Saturday instead.

What do you think about moving Halloween to the last Saturday in October?