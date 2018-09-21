How Peter Frampton Pushed His Luck With Classic Live LP

Peter Frampton recalled how he believed he’d be pushing his luck if his 1976 concert LP Frampton Comes Alive! was released as a double-length album.

He also noted that the hit singles “Show Me the Way” and “Baby I Love Your Way” weren’t included on the initial single-disc version.

He told Uncle Joe Benson on the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show that three shows had been recorded in June 1975, including one at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, then he worked with legendary engineer and studio owner Wally Heider before completing work at Electric Lady Studios in New York.

“We didn’t really feel that we should do a double album because … we didn’t want to push our luck, basically,” Frampton said. “I think there were five numbers on the album, because they were so long. The songs that weren’t on there, among others, were ‘Show Me the Way’ and ‘Baby I Love Your Way’ because they weren’t good enough.

“So we finished the single album and we invited [A&M Records boss] Jerry Moss to Electric Lady, and he sat in front of the console, so you can’t see him on the couch. Big speakers blasting him out. … His head popped up at the end of ‘Do You Feel’ and he said, ‘Where’s the rest?’ We said, ‘Well, we didn’t want to push our luck, and thought we’d have to do a little bit more recording in order to make it a double album.’ He said, ‘Go ahead.’”

Further recording took place between August and November. “We went out and did six more shows, got ‘Show Me the Way’ from Commack, Long Island, and ‘Baby I Love Your Way’ from Plattsburgh, N.Y.,” Frampton recalled. “The bulk of it came from Winterland – it was just one helluva show that night. One special show.”

