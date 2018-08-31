PETA Fighting For 5-foot Memorial For Dead Lobsters

In the world of weirdest memorials you've ever heard of, this make take first place. PETA wants to memorialize lobsters that might have died in a highway crash in Maine.

WCVB is reporting that a truck carrying 70 cases of lobsters rolled over and crashed on a highway in Brunswick. Lobsters went all over the highway, and eventually the creatures ended up dead. PETA has sent a request to the Maine Department of Transportation to place a five-foot roadside memorial honoring the lobsters.

“Countless sensitive crustaceans experienced an agonizing death when (a) truck rolled over and their bodies came crashing down onto the highway,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “PETA hopes to pay tribute to these individuals who didn’t want to die with a memorial urging people to help prevent future suffering by keeping lobsters and all other animals off their plates.”

If approved, the memorial would encourage drivers to “Try Vegan.”