Pearl Jam Raise $11 Million to End Youth Homelessness

Late last month, Pearl Jam announced in a press conference that they were working with local groups on an initiative to end youth homelessness in and around Seattle by 2020 and they urged area businesses to contribute to the struggle. It didn't take long for the community to respond, raising about $11 million for the cause, which was inspired by the band's Home Shows concerts August 8 and August 10.

"A huge thank you to the more than 170 businesses — both big and small — philanthropic partners, and individuals that have committed nearly $11 million to fight homelessness," wrote the band on PearlJam.com . "Even more important is seeing our community and fans rally around this effort. Tens of thousands of you have taken action by signing up for The Home Shows mailing list, watching stories of our neighbors with lived experience with homelessness, volunteering, getting registered to vote - and voting."

In addition to thanking those who have shown interest in The Home Shows, Pearl Jam urged fans to get personally involved in the fight. "You have more influence than you think—and now is the time to use it," wrote the band. "Email your elected officials and let them know what you want from them. Ask your employers what they’re doing on this issue. Support businesses committed to ending homelessness. Go out of your way to say 'Hello' and 'How can I help?' when you see a neighbor experiencing homelessness. Then, keep learning, donating, volunteering, paying attention and believing. The more than 12,000 people living on the streets of our city need us to."

Pearl Jam recently wrapped a run of U.S. shows at baseball parks. The only show remaining on their 2018 schedule comes Dec. 2 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The group is expected to continue working toward their next album in 2019.

