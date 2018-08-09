Pearl Jam Kick Off Brief U.S. Tour: Set List, Videos

Pearl Jam kicked off a short new U.S. tour on Aug. 8 with a return to their hometown of Seattle for the first time in five years. They delivered a 33-song show at Safeco Field, including a debut cover of the White Stripes ’ “We’re Going to Be Friends” and a version of Brandi Carlile ’s “Again Today” that featured a guest appearance by Carlile

The first of two home shows – the second takes place on Friday – was the centerpiece of an anti-homelessness drive that has so far raised $11.5 million, including a donation of $1 million from the band.

“We’re just talking about what songs we’re gonna play,” Vedder said before the White Stripes cover. “I feel like a waiter with too many tables – I want to make sure everyone’s happy.” He then dedicated the song to “my friend Jack,” presumably meaning Jack White .

The sold-out tour runs until Sep. 4; Vedder will later play two solo shows, one each in September and December.

Pearl Jam, Safeco Field, Seattle – Set List

“Long Road”

“Release”

“Low Light”

“Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town”

“Corduroy”

“Go”

“Do the Evolution”

“Throw Your Hatred Down”

“Mind Your Manners”

“Lightning Bolt”

“Given to Fly”

“All Those Yesterdays”

“Even Flow”

“Help!” (part)

“Help Help”

“Black”

“Setting Forth”

“I Am a Patriot”

“Porch”

“We’re Going to Be Friends”

“Nothing as it Seems”

“Let Me Sleep”

“Breath”

“Again Today”

“State of Love and Trust”

“Rearviewmirror”

“Wasted Reprise”

“Better Man”

“Comfortably Numb”

“Alive”

“I’ve Got a Feeling”

“Rockin’ in the Free World”

“Yellow Ledbetter”