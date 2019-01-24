Pearl Jam Confirm New Album Is Coming

It’s official: Pearl Jam are working on a new album. Though the legendary band haven’t locked themselves in the studio quite yet, Pearl Jam have been slowly chipping away at studio album No. 11.

Pearl Jam’s last record was 2013’s Lightning Bolt . The album hit No. 1 in the U.S. but also became the first Pearl Jam full-length not to attain a Gold or Platinum certification by the RIAA. Still, Pearl Jam are rocking arenas and stadiums around the world, and will be playing new music before too long.

“We’re going to make a record, and we’re in the middle of it,” guitarist Stone Gossard tells Rolling Stone . “We’re just going to keep plugging away until we get one done.”

“We’ve gone in, probably, four or five times in the last couple of years, so we have a whole ton of unfinished stuff,” bassist Jeff Ament adds. “We’re just sort of in a little bit of limbo. I’m sure everybody’s got a bunch more riffs, and I’m sure Ed’s got a handful of journal lyrics. It’s just going to take us all getting into a room together for six weeks and just knocking something out.”

Ament also spoke of ideas “on the Pearl Jam shelf” that may become solo material for the musician. “When I do those, it’s mostly to clean off the shelves and finish stuff; it’s stuff that has been on the Pearl Jam shelf for a few years and nobody is really responding to it. I think all of us have gotten into the habit of finishing stuff up and putting it out. This is a broken record, but I think I’ve said that I would record a lot more with Pearl Jam if that was what could happen. It just hasn’t happened for some reason.”