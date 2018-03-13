Pearl Jam Announce New LP, Release ‘Can’t Deny Me’ Single

Pearl Jam 's first new studio album in nearly five years is on its way — and the set's first single, "Can't Deny Me," is already here.

The group's new LP, which serves as the follow-up to 2013's Lightning Bolt , doesn't have a publicly announced title or release date yet, but it was reportedly wrapped relatively recently; according to the group's site, "Can't Deny Me" was recorded last month in Seattle, with longtime producer Brendan O'Brien at the helm. Singer Eddie Vedder wrote the lyrics to guitarist Mike McCready's music, while bassist Jeff Ament worked with videographer Kevin Shuss to create the single's artwork, which you can view above.

"Can't Deny Me," which you can listen to below, made its arrival on streaming and digital download services after debuting as a surprise release distributed exclusively to members of the band's Ten Club over the weekend. It's making its way out just in time for Pearl Jam's 2018 tour, which sees the group heading to South America this week for an appearance at Lollapalooza in Chile and Argentina before heading to Brazil for a pair of dates.

The tour is scheduled to begin in earnest in mid-June with a series of European shows; later in the summer, they'll be back in the U.S. for a North American leg. Hear "Can't Deny Me" and look over the complete list of currently announced shows below, and visit Pearl Jam's site for ticketing information.

Pearl Jam 2018 Tour Dates

3/16 — Santiago, CL — Lollapalooza Chile

3/18 — Buenos Aires, AR — Lollapalooza Argentina

3/21 — Rio de Janeiro, BR — Maracana Stadium

3/24 — Sao Paulo, BR — Lollapalooza Brazil

6/12 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

6/15 — Landgraaf, NL — Pinkpop Festival

6/18 — London, UK — O2 Arena

6/19 — London, UK — O2 Arena

6/22 — Milan, IT — I-Days Festival at Area Expo

6/24 — Padova, IT — Stadio Euganeo

6/26 — Rome, IT — Stadio Olimpico

7/01 — Prague, CZ — O2 Arena

7/03 — Krakow, PL — Tauron Arena

7/05 — Berlin, DE — Waldbuhne

7/07 — Werchter, BE — Rock Werchter

7/10 — Barcelona, ES — Palau St. Jordi

7/12 — Madrid, ES — Mad Cool Festival

7/14 — Lisbon PT — NOS Alive Festival

8/08 — Seattle, WA — Safeco Field

8/10 — Seattle, WA — Safeco Field

8/13 — Missoula, MT — Washington Grizzly Stadium

8/18 — Chicago, IL — Wrigley Field

8/20 — Chicago, IL — Wrigley Field

9/02 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park

9/04 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park