Pearl Jam Release New Song, ‘Can’t Deny Me,’ to Fan Club

Dedicated Pearl Jam fans have gotten a nice little surprise today (March 10). The band released a new song called "Can't Deny Me," but it's exclusive to members of their Ten Club.

For the rest of us, they tweeted out a 25-second clip (embedded below), which included images of people protesting. Alternative Nation has heard the whole song and questions whether it could be directed at President Donald Trump , citing lyrics that they believe to be -- but by their own admission aren't positive -- " And now you want me to plead / And be so grateful / For the air that I need ," " You may be rich but you can’t deny me ," " Try to talk down to me / My mind it ain’t so simple / Your vocabulary / Your ignorance is sinful " and " The country you are representing / Condition critical ."

Pearl Jam haven't released a studio album since 2013's Lightning Bolt , although last year they put out a concert movie called Let's Play Two , a document of their 2016 two-night stand at Chicago's Wrigley Field. They also recorded " Obey the Law of the Heart ," a song that appeared in a Brie Larson movie called Basmati Blues . The track was written by Stone Gossard and featured contributions by Sain Zahoor and Priya Darshini.

Between Aug. 8 and Sept. 4, they'll be playing their first U.S. dates since 2016, with two shows each at Seattle's Safeco Field, Wrigley and Boston's Fenway Park, with a standalone concert at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont., on Aug. 13. You can get more information here .