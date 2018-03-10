Pearl Jam Release New Song, ‘Can’t Deny Me,’ to Fan Club
Dedicated Pearl Jam fans have gotten a nice little surprise today (March 10). The band released a new song called "Can't Deny Me," but it's exclusive to members of their Ten Club.
For the rest of us, they tweeted out a 25-second clip (embedded below), which included images of people protesting. Alternative Nation has heard the whole song and questions whether it could be directed at President Donald Trump, citing lyrics that they believe to be -- but by their own admission aren't positive -- "And now you want me to plead / And be so grateful / For the air that I need," "You may be rich but you can’t deny me," "Try to talk down to me / My mind it ain’t so simple / Your vocabulary / Your ignorance is sinful" and "The country you are representing / Condition critical."
Pearl Jam haven't released a studio album since 2013's Lightning Bolt, although last year they put out a concert movie called Let's Play Two, a document of their 2016 two-night stand at Chicago's Wrigley Field. They also recorded "Obey the Law of the Heart," a song that appeared in a Brie Larson movie called Basmati Blues. The track was written by Stone Gossard and featured contributions by Sain Zahoor and Priya Darshini.
Between Aug. 8 and Sept. 4, they'll be playing their first U.S. dates since 2016, with two shows each at Seattle's Safeco Field, Wrigley and Boston's Fenway Park, with a standalone concert at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont., on Aug. 13. You can get more information here.