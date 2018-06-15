Watch Payne’s Sea Planes Make Fish Fly (And People Too)

Each year, Payne's Air Service gives rides to people, but humans aren't the only passengers. The aerial tourist company is also tasked with restocking the remote ponds of the Adirondacks with brook trout and I guess that's one way to make fish fly!

This is how it's been done for the last 80 years and if you're wondering if any fish don't survive the trip... They say that almost all do. As for humans? All of them always make it back to terra firma intact and smiling... Check out what one couple's experience was like... Payne's is all set for the 2018 season as of late May!