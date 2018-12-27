Why Paul Stanley Still Loves Being in Kiss

Pretty much everybody has been to a concert where it seemed like at least one of the musicians didn't want to be there. But that could never be said about Paul Stanley of Kiss .

"I love Kiss," he told Uncle Joe Benson on the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show. "Not only because I'm in the band, but I love Kiss as a fan. When I'm onstage, does it look like I'm having the time of my life? I am! I get so off on entertaining myself, seeing what I can do to get a rise out of myself, looking across and seeing the other guys. It's great."

That enthusiasm is extended to his band's signature look: Stanley believes that going out on stage every night as characters in makeup is another way that Kiss' attitude toward performing sets the group apart from other musicians.

"What I also love about Kiss is that we don't portray ourselves to be what we're not," he continued. "We are entertainers. It doesn't negate being in a rock band. And we wear outfits, uniforms, costumes – call it what you will – but is that any different than the guy who goes on stage with a pair of $300 ripped jeans? That's a costume, too. The only difference is we're copping to it."

