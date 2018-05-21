Watch Paul Rodgers Discuss His Blues Roots With Sammy Hagar

“[I was a] 14-year-old kid in his bedroom, in a town in the northeast of England, which is so far away from the Delta, and Mississippi, and all that,” Rodgers said. “And I’m listening to Howlin’ Wolf … and there’s so much in that voice, in the story of what that guy is saying to me. That’s what hit me. That’s what struck me. I was listening to this stuff and it just really told of so much of the history of movements of people in the world. Singing his heart out about his life and all of the past, and it just registered with me.”