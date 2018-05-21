Watch Paul Rodgers Discuss His Blues Roots With Sammy Hagar
Paul Rodgers will be the latest guest on Sammy Hagar’s TV series Rock & Roll Road Trip on Sunday, and you can watch an exclusive clip from the new episode below.
Free and Bad Company singer Rodgers discussed his blues roots with Hagar, explaining how Mississippi-born icon Howlin’ Wolf set him on on the road to becoming a singer.
“[I was a] 14-year-old kid in his bedroom, in a town in the northeast of England, which is so far away from the Delta, and Mississippi, and all that,” Rodgers said. “And I’m listening to Howlin’ Wolf … and there’s so much in that voice, in the story of what that guy is saying to me. That’s what hit me. That’s what struck me. I was listening to this stuff and it just really told of so much of the history of movements of people in the world. Singing his heart out about his life and all of the past, and it just registered with me.”
The new episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip airs on AXS TV on May 20 at 9PM ET. Rodgers is currently touring the U.S. with Bad Company before teaming up with Jeff Beck and Ann Wilson for a run of shows starting on July 18 and running until Aug. 26.
Ahead of that tour, he'll release a live album and concert movie, Free Spirit – Celebrating the Music of Free, that marks the 50th anniversary of the band Free. It arrives on June 22.