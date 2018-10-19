Paul McCartney Announces New Wings Archive Releases

Paul McCartney announced the release of two Wings archive packages, including the appearance of a long-hidden TV movie that was never shown.

The band’s first two albums, Wild Life and Red Rose Speedway , have each been expanded into limited deluxe editions, with the first set including three CDs and a DVD, and the second including three CDs, two DVDs and a Blu-Ray. Red Rose Speedway is also presented in its originally planned double-album length.

They'll be released on Dec. 7.

The most interesting item for McCartney fans is The Bruce McMouse Show , presented on the Red Rose Speedway DVD and Blu-ray. Based around live footage from Wings’ 1972 European tour, the film featured an animated family of mice that interacted with the artists in the style of Disney’s Mary Poppins .

McCartney, reportedly unhappy with the results, shelved the movie after only a handful of people could see it. The restored film is accompanied by 14 replica character sketches by McCartney himself, dialogue sheets and more.

Both reissued sets include bonus audio tracks, video features, tour memorabilia, interviews and more. You can see track listings below.

Wings, 'Wild Life' Archive Edition Track Listing

CD1 – Remastered Album

1. “Mumbo” (2018 Remaster)

2. “Bip Bop” (2018 Remaster)

3. “Love Is Strange” (2018 Remaster)

4. “Wild Life” (2018 Remaster)

5. “Some People Never Know” (2018 Remaster)

6. “I Am Your Singer” (2018 Remaster)

7. “Bip Bop Link” (2018 Remaster)

8. “Tomorrow” (2018 Remaster)

9. “Dear Friend” (2018 Remaster)

10. “Mumbo Link” (2018 Remaster)

CD2 – Rough Mixes

1. “Mumbo” [Rough Mix]

2. “Bip Bop” [Rough Mix]

3. “Love Is Strange” (Version) [Rough Mix]

4. “Wild Life” [Rough Mix]

5. “Some People Never Know” [Rough Mix]

6. “I Am Your Singer” [Rough Mix]

7. “Tomorrow” [Rough Mix]

8. “Dear Friend” [Rough Mix]

CD3 – Bonus Audio

1. “Good Rockin’ Tonight” [Home Recording]

2. “Bip Bop” [Home Recording]

3. “Hey Diddle” [Home Recording]

4. “She Got It Good” [Home Recording]

5. “I Am Your Singer” [Home Recording]

6. “Outtake I”

7. “Dear Friend” [Home Recording I]

8. “Dear Friend” [Home Recording II]

9. “Outtake II”

10. “Indeed I Do”

11. “When The Wind Is Blowing”

12. “The Great Cock And Seagull Race” [Rough Mix]

13. “Outtake III”

14. “Give Ireland Back To The Irish”

15. “Give Ireland Back To The Irish” (Version)

16. “Love Is Strange” [Single Edit]

17. “African Yeah Yeah”

DVD – Bonus Video

1. “Scotland, 1971”

2. “The Ball”

3. “ICA Rehearsals”

4. “Give Ireland Back To The Irish” (Rehearsal)

Wings, 'Red Rose Speedway' Archive Edition Track Listing

CD1 – Remastered Album

1. “Big Barn Bed” (2018 Remaster)

2. “My Love” (2018 Remaster)

3. “Get On The Right Thing” (2018 Remaster)

4. “One More Kiss” (2018 Remaster)

5. “Little Lamb Dragonfly” (2018 Remaster)

6. “Single Pigeon” (2018 Remaster)

7. “When The Night” (2018 Remaster)

8. “Loup” (1st Indian On The Moon) (2018 Remaster)

9. “Medley” (2018 Remaster)

* a) “Hold Me Tight”

* b) “Lazy Dynamite”

* c) “Hands Of Love”

* d) “Power Cut”

CD2 – “Double Album”

1. “Night Out”

2. “Get On The Right Thing”

3. “Country Dreamer”

4. “Big Barn Bed”

5. “My Love”

6. “Single Pigeon”

7. “When The Night”

8. “Seaside Woman”

9. “I Lie Around”

10. “The Mess” [Live At The Hague]

11. “Best Friend” [Live In Antwerp]

12. “Loup (1st Indian On The Moon)”

13. “Medley”

* a) “Hold Me Tight”

* b) “Lazy Dynamite”

* c) “Hands Of Love”

* d) “Power Cut”

14. “Mama’s Little Girl”

15. “I Would Only Smile”

16. “One More Kiss”

17. “Tragedy”

18. “Little Lamb Dragonfly”

CD3 – Bonus Audio

1. “Mary Had A Little Lamb”

2. “Little Woman Love”

3. “Hi, Hi, Hi”

4. “C Moon”

5. “Live And Let Die”

6. “Get On The Right Thing” [Early Mix]

7. “Little Lamb Dragonfly” [Early Mix]

8. “Little Woman Love” [Early Mix]

9. “1882” [Home Recording]

10. “Big Barn Bed” [Rough Mix]

11. “The Mess”

12. “Thank You Darling”

13. “Mary Had A Little Lamb” [Rough Mix]

14. “1882” [Live In Berlin]

15. “1882”

16. “Jazz Street”

17. “Live And Let Die” [Group Only, Take 10]

DVD 1 – Bonus Video

1. Music Videos

2. James Paul McCartney TV Special

3. “Live And Let Die” [Live in Liverpool]

4. Newcastle Interview

DVD 2 – The Bruce McMouse Show

5.1 Surround Dolby Digital, 16bit 48kHz /PCM Stereo

Blu-Ray – The Bruce McMouse Show

5.1 Surround DTS-HD Master Audio, 24bit 96kHz/PCM Stereo 24bit 96kHz