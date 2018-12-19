Watch Paul McCartney’s New Anti-Bullying Video for ‘Who Cares’

Paul McCartney has released a video for his song "Who Cares,” taken from recent album Egypt Station .

The six-minute clip features him playing the role of Dr. Lorenz, a behavioral hypnotist and meteorologist, who tries to help actress Emma Stone with personal problems relating to being bullied.

You can watch the video below.

“My hope is that if there are kids being bullied, and there are, maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it’s not as bad,” McCartney said in a statement. “It’s the kind of thing you can just stand up to and laugh off and get through.”

The film was created in association with non-profit organization Creative Visions, who launched the #WhoCaresIDo hashtag as part of their message.

In September, McCartney said “Who Cares” had been inspired by Taylor Swift ’s connection with her fans and the “sort of a sisterly thing” she had with them. “I was imagining talking to one of these young fans and saying, ‘Have you ever been bullied? Do you get bullied?'" he explained. "Then I say, ‘Who cares about the idiots? Who cares about all this? Who cares about you? Well … I do.'”

In the same interview, he said his new song "Despite Repeated Warnings" was aimed in part at Donald Trump. "People who deny climate change … it’s the most stupid thing ever,” he argued. “So I just wanted to make a song that would … basically say, ‘Occasionally, we’ve got a mad captain sailing this boat we’re all on, and he is just going to take us to the iceberg.'” Asked if he had anyone in mind, he replied, “Obviously, it’s Trump, but there’s plenty of them about. He’s not the only one.”