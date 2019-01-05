Listen to Paul McCartney’s New Song, ‘Get Enough’
Paul McCartney is starting off 2019 with a new song called "Get Enough," which arrives just four months after the release of his most recent album, Egypt Station.
The recording comes hot on the heels of last month's single release of the album track "Who Cares" and the anti-bullying video starring Emma Stone.
"Get Enough" is another of McCartney's more experimental works, starting off as a typically plaintive piano ballad, with the singer wistfully looking back. But the song soon reveals layers of electronically treated vocals. A second section includes wordless vocals more harmonically in line with what we expect from McCartney, but even that features a spoken-word passage beneath the surface.
You can listen to the song below.
McCartney co-produced the song with Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote the lyrics. While McCartney handled the bulk of the instruments, the other two artists are listed as associated performers and programmers.
"I hope everyone has a really brilliant New Year, with all the fab things they’ve hoped for coming true," McCartney said in a New Year's greeting to his fans. "And I hope things work out on all the political fronts -- that we get more peace than ever, people look after each other and we have a good time!"
McCartney will bring his Freshen Up tour to the U.S. on May 23 with a start date in New Orleans. He has shows booked through July 13. You can see them all at his website.