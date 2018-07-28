Paul McCartney Crosses Abbey Road 49 Years Later

The Beatles ' iconic album, Abbey Road , will turn 49 years old on Sept. 26. The iconic photo which is featured on the album's cover shows the quartet crossing Abbey Road, was taken just over a month before the LP's release. Today Paul McCartney shared a video of himself crossing the street to the applause of an onlooking crowd. He was on his way to the Abbey Road Studios for a surprise performance in support of his upcoming solo album, Egypt Station , which is due out on Sept. 7. Mary, Paul's daughter, filmed the clip. You can watch it below.

The original Abbey Road photograph was taken on Aug. 8, 1969 by Iain Macmillan. In response to its legacy, Abbey Road Studios has launched a live stream that has continuously filmed the street since 2011.

Abbey Road was a monstrous success, selling over 4 million copies within the first two months of its release. It spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Albums chart. As of 2011, it had sold over 31 million copies worldwide.

