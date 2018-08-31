Paul McCartney Announces First U.S. Shows of 2019

Paul McCartney' s Freshen Up tour will be making its way to the U.S. next year. The legend announced a few shows that will take place in the late spring to promote his upcoming album, Egypt Station .

The tour will start at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., on May 27 and conclude at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill., on June 11. Tickets for all dates will be available on Sept. 7, at 10AM local time, with a pre-sale for American Express card holders taking place beginning Sept. 4 at 10AM local time. You can see the dates below and get full information on VIP packages at McCartney's website .

Egypt Station will arrive the day tickets go on sale. McCartney has a couple of high-profile media appearances scheduled for the days leading up to it, including an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Sept. 5 and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 6. That will be followed by a four-date tour of Canada , with shows in Japan and Europe between Oct. 31 and Dec. 16.

The album is McCartney's first since 2013's New . He's already given us a few previews of the music. "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me" were released along with details about the album ; a third track, " Fuh You ," came out a couple weeks ago.

“We were just thinking of ideas and little pieces of melody and chords and the song just came together bit by bit," he said. "And then I would try and make some kind of sense of the story. So it was like, 'Come on baby now. Talk about yourself. Tell the truth, let me get to know you’ and basically I wanna know how you feel, you make me wanna go out and steal. I just want it for you. So that was the basic idea and it developed from there … sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song. There you go — fuh you."

Paul McCartney, 'Freshen Up' 2019 U.S. Tour

5/27 -- Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

5/30 -- Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

6/1 -- Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

6/6 -- Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

6/11 -- Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center