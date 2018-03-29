Paul McCartney to Reissue Four Catalog Titles

Two of Paul McCartney's most recent records, along with one of his most obscure efforts and a Wings compilation, will be included in his next batch of albums to be reissued. New, Chaos and Creation in the Backyard, Thrillington and Wings Greatest will be re-released on CD and vinyl on May 18.

Thrillington is the one that will likely have the most appeal to collectors. In 1971, McCartney produced a lounge-jazz instrumental version of his newly released Ram LP. But he formed Wings shortly after completing the record and decided to shelve it until 1977. He used the pseudonym Percy "Thrills" Thrillington and created a backstory in the liner notes (written by McCartney under the name "Clint Harrigan") about a U.K. socialite who was friends with McCartney. The former Beatle even took out newspaper ads that chronicled Thrills' adventures. It was believed at the time that McCartney was behind Thrillington, but he didn't admit his role until 1989.

McCartney played most of the instruments on 2005's Chaos and Creation in the Backyard, but found him ceding the producer's chair for the first time since 1984 to Radiohead and Beck collaborator Nigel Godrich. New is McCartney's most recent album; it arrived in 2013 and featured four producers, Paul Epworth, Mark Ronson, Ethan Johns and Giles Martin. Wings Greatest originally came out in 1978 and marked the first album appearances of singles "Another Day," "Junior's Farm," "Hi, Hi, Hi" and "Mull of Kintyre."

In addition to CD and 180g black vinyl editions, all four reissues will be available on limited-edition colored vinyl: New (pink), Chaos and Creation in the Backyard (gold), Wings Greatest (blue) and Thrillington (red-and-black marbled). You can find pre-order links at McCartney's website.