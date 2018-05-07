Pat Benatar and Rick Springfield Together In CNY This Summer

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform with Rick Springfield on July 27th this summer!

Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, and Rick Springfield are performing at The Vine in the Del Lago Resort & Casino July 27th. This show will sell out so get your tickets at noon Friday, May 11. All tickets can be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or atdellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Pat Benatar and Neil “Spyder” Giraldo will play at The Vine for the second time; the duo played to a sold-out crowd in July 2017. Four-time Grammy winners, Benatar and Giraldo, have been musical partners for 37 years and married for 35 years. Hear some of rock’s most memorable hits, including “Love Is a Battlefield,” “Heartbreaker,” “We Live for Love,” “We Belong” and the signature “Promises in the Dark.” Together, they have sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy awards. Their rock-and-roll love affair has endured for more than three and a half decades. Benatar and Giraldo continue to tour, selling out concerts and wowing audiences everywhere.

Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. He’s a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I've Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch.” In January 2018, Springfield released his first blues-oriented album, “The Snake King.”

The Del Lago Resort and Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,9600 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway. Must be 21 or older to attend.