Partial Ceiling Collapse at Crossgates Mall

Utica isn't the only spot having trouble with bursting pipes due to the fridged temperatures.

On Monday night, a water pipe burst at Crossgates Mall causing flooding and part of their roof to collapse.

Customers at Crossgates were stunned to see water flowing out from the ceiling near H&M Kids. The Times Union says "the leak appears to have occurred in the ceiling near the second-floor entrance to H&M...water could be seen pouring from behind the ceiling tiles."

There are no reports of injuries, and the store was open and utilizing both entrances on Tuesday morning while a clean-up crew was attending to repairs.

[ Times Union ]