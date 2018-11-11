‘Pacific Rim’ Is Getting a Netflix Anime Series
The apocalypse has been canceled! Wait, maybe it’s uncanceled? If the apocalypse is canceled, what are the jaegers going to have to do? Probably not much — so let’s go with uncanceled for now.
Via press release, Netflix announced a slate of five new anime projects (both features and series), headlined by a small-screen, animated version of Pacific Rim. Guillermo del Toro, who directed the first film, isn’t mentioned in the description of the project, though the series is being produced by Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution).
Here’s the official synopsis:
Returning to the epic battle of Kaiju and Jaegers, this original anime series will expand upon the story of the first two live action movies and follow two siblings - an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister - who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents.
Other projects on Netflix’s new anime slate include an anime Altered Carbon feature that is “set in the same universe” as the live-action show and will “explore new elements of the story mythology,” a series from Full Metal Panic! director Koichi Chigira, and Yasuke, a samurai show featuring the voice of Lakeith Stanfield.
And so Netflix’s inexorable, kaiju-like march toward total world domination in entertainment continues. At what point do we give up everything else and just cover Netflix? How does FlixCrush sound? Not bad, right?
