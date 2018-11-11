‘Pacific Rim’ Is Getting a Netflix Anime Series

The apocalypse has been canceled! Wait, maybe it’s uncanceled? If the apocalypse is canceled, what are the jaegers going to have to do? Probably not much — so let’s go with uncanceled for now.

Via press release, Netflix announced a slate of five new anime projects (both features and series), headlined by a small-screen, animated version of Pacific Rim . Guillermo del Toro, who directed the first film, isn’t mentioned in the description of the project, though the series is being produced by Craig Kyle ( Thor: Ragnarok ) and Greg Johnson ( X-Men: Evolution ).

Here’s the official synopsis:

Returning to the epic battle of Kaiju and Jaegers, this original anime series will expand upon the story of the first two live action movies and follow two siblings - an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister - who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents.

Other projects on Netflix’s new anime slate include an anime Altered Carbon feature that is “set in the same universe” as the live-action show and will “explore new elements of the story mythology,” a series from Full Metal Panic! director Koichi Chigira, and Yasuke , a samurai show featuring the voice of Lakeith Stanfield.

And so Netflix’s inexorable, kaiju-like march toward total world domination in entertainment continues. At what point do we give up everything else and just cover Netflix? How does FlixCrush sound? Not bad, right?