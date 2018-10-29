Ozzy Osbourne Fully Recovered From Triple Thumb Infection

The North American leg of Ozzy Osbourne 's "No More Tours 2" farewell tour hit a snag earlier this month when the singer had to cancel a series of shows as he battled multiple staph infections in the hospital. Fortunately, he's now "fully recovered" and ready to get back onstage.

"Hi everyone. I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for your concern," he said in a video on Twitter. "My thumb is fully recovered now. I am looking forward to seeing you all this New Year's Eve at The Forum with Ozzfest. It's gonna be great. Be there. Come on, I can't wait to see you!"

The Prince of Darkness underwent multiple surgeries as doctors treated three separate infections in his thumb. It is believed that the staph infections were contracted through frequent interaction with fans, shaking their hands at meet and greet events.

As stated, this year's Ozzfest will be held at The Forum in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve and is the only Ozzfest event taking place in 2018. Rob Zombie , Marilyn Manson , Korn 's Jonathan Davis and Body Count are all set to performing with more lineup announcements coming in a future update.

Meanwhile, the four North American shows that were postponed due to the infection have been rescheduled for July.

