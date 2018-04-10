Ozzy Osbourne Gives Up Driving After Freeway Fender Bender

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne has done plenty of crazy stuff in his life, but even metal's Prince of Darkness isn't too much of a madman to know when the risks outweigh the rewards — and he recently proved it by handing in his keys and giving up driving.

Osbourne's decision to stay away from the wheel wasn't prompted by a high-speed chase or death-defying car crash. Instead, as his son Jack told the U.K.'s Daily Mirror, Ozzy came to the conclusion that he didn't want to drive anymore after suffering what sounds like a pretty minor bump in traffic on the highway.

"He had a little bumper kiss on the freeway with someone and he was like 'You know, I don’t want to drive anymore,'" said the younger Osbourne. "He was already driving less and less. I think he is of that mindset he’d rather not have the responsibility."

It isn't just being responsible for a vehicle that started getting to Ozzy. What really worried him was the risk of attracting a lawsuit if he ever did end up doing some real damage behind the wheel — a prospect frightening enough to outweigh the three decades the Mirror says Osbourne spent pursuing his driver's license.

"Think about it – Ozzy bumps someone and it is like next thing you know, 'We are going to sue for a billion' – because people are silly," added Jack. "His thing was more like ‘I don’t want to be liable, that’s it.'"

The 69-year-old Black Sabbath singer accrued a collection of cars that included the Ferrari he was driving when he had his fateful "bumper kiss," but it may not be such a bad thing that Ozzy isn't driving anymore — as fans no doubt recall, he nearly died after getting into an accident while tooling around the grounds of his estate on an ATV in 2003.

Ultimate Classic Rock Source: Ozzy Osbourne Gives Up Driving After Freeway Fender Bender
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top