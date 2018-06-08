How Ozzy Osbourne Learned to Milk a Cow
Ozzy Osbourne is seen milking a cow in the upcoming third season of Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour – and he said he learned that skill while trying to fight jet lag in the ‘70s. The season premieres at 9PM ET on June 13 on A&E.
You can watch a trailer below.
“Everyone was surprised I could do it,” Osbourne told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “But years ago, when I’d come back off tour, when I’d have jet lag in the ‘70s and there was no all-night TV [in England], I’d get up very early, and I’d walk up to this farmer who lived nearby. He was milking cows at, like, 5 in the morning, and he showed me how to do a few things. And I’d help milk cows. So when I did it [on the show], everyone was like, ‘How did you know how to do that?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I’m not just a singer.’”
The former Black Sabbath member said he’d wanted to make a new season of the TV show to help deal with the tension of gearing up for his farewell tour. “I didn’t want to get on a horse and break my leg or something,” he said. “The touring Ozzy is a different Ozzy from the not-touring Ozzy. In the season before this, we were riding a tank and all this. I was carefree. On this one, I was anxious. I could've injured myself or fell down or done something stupid. I was trying not to do something stupid and break my arm or something. I didn't want to get too crazy with things.”
Asked about the tour, which is set to run for three years, Osbourne said it was "going better than in my wildest dreams." "I had a bit of a hiccup in the beginning, because it's been a while since I've done my own stuff, but it didn't take long," he noted. "Being with [guitarist] Zakk [Wylde] again is great. We just get on with it. We just have a laugh. It's good fun. I always love ‘Crazy Train’ and ‘Bark at the Moon.’ I've been doing ‘No More Tears,’ as well, which is good fun. I haven't played that onstage for a long, long time.”