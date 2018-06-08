How Ozzy Osbourne Learned to Milk a Cow

Ozzy Osbourne is seen milking a cow in the upcoming third season of Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour – and he said he learned that skill while trying to fight jet lag in the ‘70s. The season premieres at 9PM ET on June 13 on A&E.

You can watch a trailer below.

“Everyone was surprised I could do it,” Osbourne told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “But years ago, when I’d come back off tour, when I’d have jet lag in the ‘70s and there was no all-night TV [in England], I’d get up very early, and I’d walk up to this farmer who lived nearby. He was milking cows at, like, 5 in the morning, and he showed me how to do a few things. And I’d help milk cows. So when I did it [on the show], everyone was like, ‘How did you know how to do that?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I’m not just a singer.’”

The former Black Sabbath member said he’d wanted to make a new season of the TV show to help deal with the tension of gearing up for his farewell tour. “I didn’t want to get on a horse and break my leg or something,” he said. “The touring Ozzy is a different Ozzy from the not-touring Ozzy. In the season before this, we were riding a tank and all this. I was carefree. On this one, I was anxious. I could've injured myself or fell down or done something stupid. I was trying not to do something stupid and break my arm or something. I didn't want to get too crazy with things.”