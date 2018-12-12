Ozzy Osbourne Meeting Mac Sabbath Parody Band Is Outrageous

Ozzy and Jack 's World Detour program on the History Channel has sent the iconic father-son duo to a number of unique and surprising places. The Prince of Darkness received what was perhaps his biggest surprise in a newly-released previously unaired clip from the reality show as he met Mac Sabbath , the fast food-themed Black Sabbath parody band.

It starts with a drive in the van as Ozzy, Jack and Jack's daughter Pearl talk about the music from Black Sabbath and Ozzy's solo career being embedded in certain cultures. Ozzy says he feels a bit shy about it all after Jack mentions the NFL's New England Patriots running onto the field to "Crazy Train." Pearl then mentions there's a surprise and Jack reassures his father that this is a good surprise, as the singer isn't fond of them.

In a state of confusion, Ozzy and his family have a seat in front of a striped red and yellow curtain which walled off Mac Sabbath's stage. With a drop of the curtain, the band begins playing their interpretation of "Iron Man," which they've transformed into "Frying Pan," complete with visual aesthetics onstage.

The frontman, Ronald Osbourne, explains that while Ozzy has been warning the world of evil through 50 years of music, Mac Sabbath warn the world of the evils of fast food. "It’s fun," comments the Prince of Darkness. "If you can’t stand the laugh, don’t fucking do it.”

Ozzy's "No More Tours 2" farewell tour will extend into 2019 with a second North American leg booked, this time with Megadeth as support. See those dates below.

