Ozzy Osbourne Meeting Mac Sabbath Parody Band Is Outrageous
Ozzy and Jack's World Detour program on the History Channel has sent the iconic father-son duo to a number of unique and surprising places. The Prince of Darkness received what was perhaps his biggest surprise in a newly-released previously unaired clip from the reality show as he met Mac Sabbath, the fast food-themed Black Sabbath parody band.
It starts with a drive in the van as Ozzy, Jack and Jack's daughter Pearl talk about the music from Black Sabbath and Ozzy's solo career being embedded in certain cultures. Ozzy says he feels a bit shy about it all after Jack mentions the NFL's New England Patriots running onto the field to "Crazy Train." Pearl then mentions there's a surprise and Jack reassures his father that this is a good surprise, as the singer isn't fond of them.
In a state of confusion, Ozzy and his family have a seat in front of a striped red and yellow curtain which walled off Mac Sabbath's stage. With a drop of the curtain, the band begins playing their interpretation of "Iron Man," which they've transformed into "Frying Pan," complete with visual aesthetics onstage.
The frontman, Ronald Osbourne, explains that while Ozzy has been warning the world of evil through 50 years of music, Mac Sabbath warn the world of the evils of fast food. "It’s fun," comments the Prince of Darkness. "If you can’t stand the laugh, don’t fucking do it.”
Ozzy's "No More Tours 2" farewell tour will extend into 2019 with a second North American leg booked, this time with Megadeth as support. See those dates below.
Ozzy Osbourne 2019 Tour Dates
05/31 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
06/02 - Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Arena
06/04 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/06 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
06/08 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Concerts
06/11 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
06/13 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBan Pavilion
06/15 - Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
06/20 - Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre
06/22 - Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun
06/26 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/28 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Spirit Center
06/30 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
07/04 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest / American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
07/06 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
07/09 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
07/11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
07/13 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
07/16 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
07/18 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
07/20 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
07/23 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
07/25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
07/27 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
The Best Metal Song of Each Year Since 1970