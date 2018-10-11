Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Rest of Final Tour as He Battles Infection

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to cancel the final No More Tours 2 dates because of an ongoing medical issue with his hand.

"I'm so fucking bummed about canceling these shows," Osbourne said in an official release. "The tour had been going great, and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs."

Concerts at Mountain View (originally set for Oct. 6), Chula Vista (Oct. 9) and Los Angeles, Calif. (Oct. 11), as well as a stop in Las Vegas (Oct. 13), will be rescheduled in 2019. "We're hoping everyone will be patient," Osbourne added, "and we'll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year."

The three California shows had already been postponed , following an initial prognosis. At that time, Osbourne was set to spend "a couple of days" at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. Doctors are now telling the Black Sabbath singer that his right hand will require additional surgery as he fights multiple infections.

Fans should keep their tickets, as they will be honored on the rescheduled dates. If you can't make this last round of shows, never fear: Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, if desired. Osbourne has also said he will continue to perform. He just won't be undertaking globe-trotting jaunts.

"I'm not going on tour for six months at a time anymore," Osbourne confirmed back in February . "I’d like to spend some time at home. ... I just need to slow it down a little."