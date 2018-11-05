Ozzy Osbourne Announces New ‘No More Tours 2′ Farewell Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne has announced 27 new North American tour dates for 2019, a continuation of his No More Tours 2 farewell tour.

The Prince of Darkness will start the trek on May 29 in Atlanta and end it on July 29 in Los Angeles. Metal veterans, and Ozzfest alumni, Megadeth will join Osbourne for the tour’s entirety.

You can see the full list of new dates below.

The final four stops of the tour -- in San Diego, Phoenix, Mountain View, Calif., and Los Angeles -- are rescheduled dates from previous shows that had to be postponed due to Osbourne’s battle with an infection in his hand. The singer eventually needed surgery, leaving him unable to perform the shows as originally planned.

The new dates include a June 11 stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Osbourne will also ring in the new year with a special New Year’s Eve Ozzfest spectacular at the Forum in Los Angeles.

No More Tours 2 is the farewell world tour celebrating Osbourne’s long and legendary career, spanning his work as a solo artist and as Black Sabbath 's frontman. Even though this trek will mark the end of his global touring, he will continue to perform select live shows in the future.

"I'm not going on tour for six months at a time anymore," Osbourne said back in February . "I’d like to spend some time at home. ... I just need to slow it down a little."

Tickets for the rescheduled dates are already on sale at LiveNation.com . The remaining 2019 North American No More Tours 2 shows go on sale to the general public on Nov. 9.

Ozzy Osbourne, No More Tours 2 North American 2019 Tour

May 29 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 31 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

June 2 - Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 4 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 6 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 8 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 11 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 15 - Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 18 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 20 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

June 22 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

June 30 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 6 - St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 13 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 16 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 18 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 23 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 27 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl