Ozzy Osbourne Forced to Cancel More Farewell Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled more dates on his No More Tours 2 farewell road trip as he continues to deal with the illness that saw him hospitalized earlier this month.

His wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne , reported that he was now in the recuperation stage but had been ordered to rest. As a result concerts scheduled for March in Australia, New Zealand and Japan have been called off.

“This follows news of the postponement of the entire UK and European leg of his ‘No More Tours 2’ tour on doctors’ orders,” an official statement on his Facebook page explained. Sharon added: “Ozzy recently developed pneumonia and has spent some time in hospital. Thankfully he is now through the worst part . His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel.”

Australian band Airbourne were announced as Osbourne’s replacement at the Download Festival Australia events in Sydney and Melbourne. They commented: “We were all looking forward to seeing The Prince Of Darkness play and can’t wait to see him fighting fit and back on our shores again soon! Get well soon, Ozzy Osbourne. Rock N’ Roll For Life.” Festival organizers said they were “extremely disappointed” to have to make the lineup change, adding: “it should go without saying, Ozzy’s health and well-being is number one. We wish Ozzy all the best in his recovery and hope he is back to full health as soon as possible.” They confirmed that, by way of compensation, all those who had already purchased tickets would receive a $45 merchandise voucher.

Last year, Osbourne contracted a hand infection that put him in hospital for several days and forced the cancellation of a run of North American farewell tour dates. He later revealed the illness was potentially fatal and that his thumb had swollen to the “size of a fuckin’ light bulb.” He added: “I didn’t feel sick, so I was cracking jokes. The doctor said, ‘I don’t know if you realize, Mr. Osbourne, this is a very serious problem you have.’ … They’re all extremely, deadly serious about it. I judge it based on the expressions and the body language of the doctor. If he comes in with a really solemn face, I go, ‘Oh, okay. My time to go is up!’” Recalling the “agony” of the surgery, he recalled: “It wasn’t pus, but it was the stage after pus, when it gets in the blood and goes in your body and fucking kills you.”

After the latest run of cancellations, Osbourne’s next scheduled show is set for May 24 in Pryor, OK., with dates listed until July 29 in Hollywood, CA.