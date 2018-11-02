Ozzy Osbourne Says Black Sabbath Were ‘Too Serious’

Ozzy Osbourne expanded on his recent comments about not having enjoyed Black Sabbath ’s farewell tour, saying he found the band “too serious” and preferred the environment of his solo group.

Last month the veteran frontman reported he “didn't have a great time" during his last trip with Sabbath, adding that he’d received “bad vibes from them for being Ozzy. I don't know, what the fuck else can I be?” Guitarist Tony Iommi responded by saying Osbourne had “seemed to enjoy it and we had a laugh.”

“With Sabbath, all I am is a singer with a band,” Osbourne told Rolling Stone in a recent interview, adding that, with his own group, “I’ve got a lot of freedom and I have fun with it.”

“It’s not allowed to have fucking fun with Sabbath," he said. "It’s too serious. Tony was trying to have a go at me, saying, ‘Don’t fucking talk over my solos.’ I go, ‘Okay, are you sure? ‘Cause most of the fucking song is solos. The intro to the song is fuckin’ five minutes and then I sing for about two seconds and then it’s another one.’ With my own thing, I’m looking to have fun, and that’s what music’s about for me. I’m not a serious fucking singer. I’m just a frontman who’s trying to get the crowd going in front.”

That said, as Osbourne's own farewell tour continued, he reflected that he “wouldn’t change a thing” about his career. “If I changed anything, I wouldn’t be where I am now,” he said.

“I had no idea when we did our first Black Sabbath album, 50 years up the road, I’d be doing all these shows in front of 20,000 people. ... I thought, ‘This will be good for a couple of albums and I’ll get a few chicks along the way.’ I left Sabbath and I did a great thing on my own. .… My life has just been unbelievable. You couldn’t write my story; you couldn’t invent me.”