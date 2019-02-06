Ozzy Osborne Hospitalized After Suffering Flu Complications

Ozzy Osbourne is back in the hospital after suffering "complications" from the flu. Last week, a severe upper respiratory infection forced the former Black Sabbath singer to postpone his plans for a tour of the U.K. and Europe.

"As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu," his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne reported on Twitter . "His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love."

According to The Blast , Osbourne was admitted to a Los Angeles area hospital on Monday (Feb. 4). His wife did not appear on her daily television show The Talk the following day.

Last October, Osbourne was forced to cancel the final dates of the 2018 North American leg of his No More Tours 2 tour after suffering a hand infection that caused his thumb to swell up to, as he put it, "the size of a fuckin’ light bulb."

As you'd imagine, the Prince of Darkness is maintaining his usual blunt sense of humor about this recent run of bad luck. "I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour," Osbourne said in a news release at the time. "It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit."

Osbourne's No More Tours 2 tour - which he has said is a farewell to touring, not to live performances entirely - is currently planned to resume on March 9 at the Download Festival in Sydney, Australia.